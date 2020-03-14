Beth Isenhour March 12, 2020 On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Beth Gordon Isenhour, loving wife of Johnny Isenhour, passed away at Duke University Medical Center, due to complications from a liver condition that she battled with quiet dignity and courage. Beth was born and raised in Newton. She was the beloved only child of Charles and Doris Peeples Gordon who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Isenhour of the home; brothers-in-law: Donald Isenhour and wife, Stacey, of Conover, Ronald Isenhour of Claremont, Jerry Isenhour and wife, Jane, of Claremont, Jimmy Isenhour and wife, Carolyn, of Claremont; sisters-in-law, Diane Hicks and husband, Eric, of Conover, Kathy Lowrance and husband, Tim, of Claremont, Shirley Hedrick and husband, Danny, of Claremont; nieces and nephews, Abbey Moose, Lauren Isenhour, Douglas Isenhour, Nicholas Isenhour and Michaela Setzer, Michael Isenhour and Makayla Sloop, Jamie and Audrey Isenhour, Jenny and Brad Houk, Emma and Keith Sherrill, Megan and Bryan Hunt, Nicole and Cody Hopper, Jessica and Cameron Sherrill, Jason Lowrance and Holly Poovey, Julie and Ryan Bowman, Karen and Carl Henry, Marty and Heather Isenhour, Shelley and Mike Essary, Darren and Jessica Hedrick; 15 great-nieces; 12 great-nephews; cousins, Dr. W. Hampton Lefler and wife, Katherine, of Winston-Salem, and Trudy Lefler Muse of Denver, N.C. Beth graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1975, Lenoir Rhyne College in 1979, with a B.A. in English, Lenoir Rhyne College in 1982, with a M.A. in Educational Leadership, Appalachian State University in 1993, with an Ed.S. In Educational Administration and did extensive work on her doctorate in Education from Appalachian State University. She served 37 years in the Catawba County School System, starting as an English teacher at Bunker Hill High School. She taught 7th grade Language Arts at Catawba Middle School was Assistant Principal at Balls Creek Elementary School, served as the first Principal of Mill Creek Middle School and was Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for 10 years. She retired in 2016, and was elected to the Catawba County School Board of Education where she served as chairperson from 2018 to 2020. Beth not only inspired and engaged students, but also her colleagues. Many remember her as a mentor who taught them life lessons that guided them to success. She was a larger than life person who left a huge, positive influence on whomever she met. Not only was Beth a character, but she was a woman of character. She excelled at every role wife, daughter, aunt, educator, advisor, mentor and friend. She was intensely loyal and protective of those she loved, especially Johnny. She was naturally inquisitive and fun-loving with a wonderful quick wit. Her intelligence, hard-earned wisdom and boundless loyalty was recognized and appreciated by all who loved her. Those who knew Beth, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Known for her mastery of the English Language, her learned expertise in curriculum and instruction and her unprecedented administrative skills she received many recognitions and awards which included receiving The Order of The Long Leaf Pine, being named the EEOP Administrator of the Year, Chair of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for site visits, and serving as the chair of the Curriculum and Instruction Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance, which encompassed thirteen school districts. In 1985 she married the love of her life, Johnny. They lived together almost inseparably for 34 years. She was a dedicated wife who treasured and embraced every moment spent with him, her best friend. In turn, he lovingly supported her mentally, physically and spiritually never leaving her side during their last days together. She considered their marriage her greatest achievement. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Newton. The Revs. Josh Sherfey and Brant Hoots will officiate. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 8 p.m., at First United Methodist Church. Pallbearers for the service will be her nephews, Nicholas Isenhour, Douglas Isenhour, Michael Isenhour Jamie Isenhour, Marty Isenhour and Jason Lowrance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Liver Foundation, 9100 South Dadeland Blvd., Suite 1517, Miami, FL 33156; or First United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
