GRANITE FALLS Willa Dean Weaver Ingle, 85, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Caldwell County Hospice Hudson Unit surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 4, 1934, in Burke County to the late Perry Weaver and Ula Mae Martin Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Walter Ingle; two daughters, Donna Marie Ingle Gasque and husband, Tommy, Tammy Lynn Ingle Fountain; three brothers and four sisters. Mrs. Ingle was a loving mother and grandmother; she loved spending time with all her family and extended loved ones. She is survived by her son, Charles Ingle of Granite Falls; one brother, Paul Weaver of Rhodhiss; ten grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren. A service of celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Clyde Bumgarner officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The Ingle family wishes to thank the entire staff at Caldwell County Hospice for their care and support of their mother. Memorials in her honor may be made to Caldwell County Hospice Hudson Unit, 526 Pine Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC 28638. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Willa Dean Weaver Ingle. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
Catawba Valley Gutters THE Original K-GUARD GUTTER GUARDS Clog Free For Life FREE Estimates 828-465-2955 catawbavalleygutters.com