John David Ingle Sr. LINCOLNTON John David Ingle Sr., 76, of Lincolnton, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Ingle family.
