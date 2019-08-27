CONNELLY SPRINGS Mrs. Katherine Austin Ingle, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Katherine was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Lincoln County to the late Grover Austin and Leecie Ellis Austin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother through the years and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Ed" Ingle; a son, Daryl Ingle; two sisters, Joann Parsons and Bonnie Black; and one brother, Junior Austin. Survivors include her children, Johnny Ingle and wife, Karen, of Thomasville, Jim Ingle and wife, Janice, of Conover; one brother, Ronald Austin of Lincolnton; a daughter-in-law, Maxine Ingle; grandchildren, John Boy Ingle, Dorinda Orders, Shawna Coffey, Eddie Ingle, Chris Ingle, Mandy Killian, Pam Lutz, Monica Mingus, Teresa Detter, Tracy Detter, Michael Detter, Joey Detter, Misty Seagle, Miranda Watson; and 16 great-grandchildren, Courtney Detter, Kaileigh Brewer, Cora Detter, Tiffany Ingle, Taylor Ingle, Richard Ingle, Jasper Killian, Destiny Detter, Julia Killian, Jalyn Killian, Kompton Ingle, Maverick Rice, Jackson Mingus, Kennedy Mingus, Khloee Trivett, Landon Trivett, Kimberly Ingle and Vanessa Pace. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., today (Tuesday, Aug. 27), at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Tom McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Ingle family.

Tags

Load entries