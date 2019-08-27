CONNELLY SPRINGS Mrs. Katherine Austin Ingle, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Katherine was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Lincoln County to the late Grover Austin and Leecie Ellis Austin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother through the years and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Ed" Ingle; a son, Daryl Ingle; two sisters, Joann Parsons and Bonnie Black; and one brother, Junior Austin. Survivors include her children, Johnny Ingle and wife, Karen, of Thomasville, Jim Ingle and wife, Janice, of Conover; one brother, Ronald Austin of Lincolnton; a daughter-in-law, Maxine Ingle; grandchildren, John Boy Ingle, Dorinda Orders, Shawna Coffey, Eddie Ingle, Chris Ingle, Mandy Killian, Pam Lutz, Monica Mingus, Teresa Detter, Tracy Detter, Michael Detter, Joey Detter, Misty Seagle, Miranda Watson; and 16 great-grandchildren, Courtney Detter, Kaileigh Brewer, Cora Detter, Tiffany Ingle, Taylor Ingle, Richard Ingle, Jasper Killian, Destiny Detter, Julia Killian, Jalyn Killian, Kompton Ingle, Maverick Rice, Jackson Mingus, Kennedy Mingus, Khloee Trivett, Landon Trivett, Kimberly Ingle and Vanessa Pace. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., today (Tuesday, Aug. 27), at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Tom McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Ingle family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... No Job Too Small Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.