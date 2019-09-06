GRANITE FALLS Jack Walter Ingle of Granite Falls passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Hickory Falls Rehab Center. Born April 10, 1929, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Ivey Walter Ingle and Ila Leona Smith Ingle. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two daughters, Donna Marie Ingle Gasque and husband, Tommy, and Tammy Lynn Ingle Fountain; and three brothers, Gene, Edward and Floyd Ingle. Jack was an United States Air Force veteran and worked at the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Willa Dean Weaver Ingle of the home; son, Charles Ingle of Granite Falls; brothers, Richard Ingle, Robert Ingle and wife, Margie, Dale Ingle and wife, Jeanette, Donald Ingle, Harley Ingle and wife, Phyllis; two sisters, Weyburn "Penny" Ingle Fremling, Velma Ingle Yount and husband, Boyd; ten grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m., at Temple Hill Baptist Church, with the Revs. Tom Grubb and Clyde Bumgarner officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Granite Falls with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Jack Walter Ingle. Condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
