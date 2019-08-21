NEWTON Jennifer "Pixie" Washburn Icard, 36, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Catawba Meadows Park, 701 Sanford Dr., in Morganton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish of your choice. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Icard family, 828-559-8111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
