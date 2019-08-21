NEWTON Jennifer "Pixie" Washburn Icard, 36, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Catawba Meadows Park, 701 Sanford Dr., in Morganton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish of your choice. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Icard family, 828-559-8111.

