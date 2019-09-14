HICKORY Becky Icard went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., Aug. 27, 1945. Becky is survived by her husband, Eddie Icard; son, Jordan Icard; granddaughter, Brynn Spencer; and brothers, Todd Caldwell and David "Chip" Caldwell. Her daughter, Catherine Icard, preceded in her death. Mrs. Icard was a dental hygienist in Shelby for 18 years. After moving to Hickory in 1981, she was employed as a sales assistant for Benefit Controls of Hickory, Inc. Becky has been a very active member of First Baptist Church in Hickory since 1981, where she sang in the choir and praise team, served as a youth counselor, and various other committees. A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Hickory at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Hickory, 339 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Becky Icard and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
