NORTH PALM BEACH, FL. Martha "Muggins" Bowman Hutton passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home in North Palm Beach, Fla., with family by her side. Muggins was born June 15, 1930, in Hickory, to Ralph and Doris Bowman. She was preceded in death by the love of her life husband, George Hutton; parents, Ralph and Doris; and sisters, Margaret, Dottie and Vicky. She is survived by brother, Ralph F. Bowman; sons and their wives, Rusty and Jackie, Bryan and Kim, Warren and Julie and Woody and Sarah; grandchildren, Stacie Williams (Hudson), Ashley Stringfellow (Edward), Courtney Harris (BJ), Emily Hutton, James Hutton (Christa), George Hutton V (Sue), Betsey Shoemaker (Kyle), Bryan Hutton (Kelly), Maggie Hutton, Jackson Hutton; great-grandchildren, Anna Claire, Sam, Hutton, Harper, August, Jaxton, Makena, Eastlyn, Brody and Colton; and her furry companion, Dady. Muggins graduated from Hickory High School and attended Salem College where she was music major. Muggins and George married while they both attended the University of North Carolina. While starting their new life, Muggins taught piano and made sandwiches for George to sell. Muggins was an accomplished pianist and avid golfer. She enjoyed playing on the women's Florida Golf Team, competing not only locally, but also internationally. She was a member of the Service League in Hickory. Services will be held at Bass Smith Funeral Home Sunday, Oct. 27. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., with graveside services to follow in Oakwood Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter Fla.; or Sipes Orchard Home in Conover. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mrs. Hutton.
