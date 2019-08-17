CLAREMONT Debra Lee Hutter, 66, of Claremont, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Dec. 26, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Edwin L Parke and Beverly Smith Parke. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Louis Hutter, of the home; two sisters, Doris Redman of Virginia Beach, Va., and Diane Flickenger (Lance) of Florida; a brother, Danny Parke of Champion, Ohio; a daughter, Missy Scalf (John) of Claremont; a son, Michael Hutter of Newton; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Hutter family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
