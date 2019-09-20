HICKORY Ruby Jean Surratt Hunter, 72, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends, from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
