Hunter, Minister Sharon Ann

Minister Sharon Ann Hunter, 52, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday June 20, at 1 p.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church. There will be a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial at Southside Cemetery will follow the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com
