WINSTON-SALEM Arlea Hunter, 101, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 12.30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory. A visitation will be held from 12 to 12.30 p.m., at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory, prior to the service. 828-327-2067.

