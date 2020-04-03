January 14, 1940 - April 1, 2020 Lois "Ellen" Fulbright Hunt, 80, of Mocksville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born Jan. 14, 1940, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Dwight and Lois Sigmon Fulbright. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant granddaughters, Whitney Kayla Hendrix and Hannah Catherine Bumgarner. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry Hunt, of the home; son, Carl Henry Hunt Jr. and wife, Martha, of Mocksville; two daughters, Anita Hendrix and husband, Craig, of Mocksville, Myra Bumgarner and husband, Barry, of Conover; sister, Mary Lou Turner of Claremont; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont, with Pastors Gary Haddock, Heather Langan and William Hollar officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
2:00PM
3216 W Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
A C MOWING Lawn Care & Trimming No Contracts Required Great Rates! We Work 6 days a week!! Call Alan 828-446-1633 You could get a free service Mention this AD !!!
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE Quality Service For 50 Years Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934