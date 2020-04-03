January 14, 1940 - April 1, 2020 Lois "Ellen" Fulbright Hunt, 80, of Mocksville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born Jan. 14, 1940, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Dwight and Lois Sigmon Fulbright. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant granddaughters, Whitney Kayla Hendrix and Hannah Catherine Bumgarner. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry Hunt, of the home; son, Carl Henry Hunt Jr. and wife, Martha, of Mocksville; two daughters, Anita Hendrix and husband, Craig, of Mocksville, Myra Bumgarner and husband, Barry, of Conover; sister, Mary Lou Turner of Claremont; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont, with Pastors Gary Haddock, Heather Langan and William Hollar officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

Service information

Apr 4
Graveside Service
Saturday, April 4, 2020
2:00PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery
3216 W Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
