Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING EXPECTED ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA TODAY... .ABUNDANT MOISTURE ARRIVING ON SOUTHWEST FLOW AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT WILL PRODUCE WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS THE REGION TODAY. THE HEAVY RAINFALL WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE FLOODING IN MANY LOCATIONS, WITH LANDSLIDES ALSO POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA, NORTH CAROLINA, AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA, ELBERT, FRANKLIN, HART, AND STEPHENS. IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER, CABARRUS, CATAWBA, CLEVELAND, DAVIE, EASTERN MCDOWELL, EASTERN POLK, GASTON, GREATER BURKE, GREATER CALDWELL, GREATER RUTHERFORD, IREDELL, LINCOLN, MECKLENBURG, ROWAN, AND UNION NC. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, ABBEVILLE, ANDERSON, CHEROKEE, CHESTER, GREATER GREENVILLE, GREATER OCONEE, GREATER PICKENS, GREENVILLE MOUNTAINS, GREENWOOD, LAURENS, OCONEE MOUNTAINS, PICKENS MOUNTAINS, SPARTANBURG, UNION SC, AND YORK. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL IS ALREADY OCCURRING ACROSS THE REGION THIS MORNING. THE RAINFALL WILL INCREASE IN INTENSITY TODAY, AND RAINFALL RATES UP TO ONE INCH PER HOUR WILL BE LIKELY IN THE HEAVIEST SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THIS COULD CAUSE FLOODING TO DEVELOP RAPIDLY IN LOW-LYING AREAS. * RAPID RISES ABOVE BANKFULL ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR, ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADS. FLOODING IS ALSO LIKELY TO OCCUR ON LARGER RIVERS, AND THIS FLOODING WOULD LINGER THROUGH FRIDAY OR BEYOND. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING MAY BE AS MUCH AS 2 TO 4 INCHES ACROSS THE AREA, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS VERY NEAR THE MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&