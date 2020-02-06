February 3, 2020 James Wade Hunsucker Sr., 86, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m., at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Hunsucker family hs entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.

