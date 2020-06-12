Hunsucker, Randall "Randy"

Randall "Randy" Hunsucker December 8, 1948 - June 9, 2020 Randall "Randy" Steven Hunsucker, 71, of Claremont passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton. He was born Dec. 8, 1948, in Catawba County to the late William "Bill" N. Hunsucker and Irene Deal Hunsucker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley L. Hunsucker; sister, Billie Ann Cloninger; and brother-in-law, Clyde M. "Bill" Cloninger. Randy was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont and was a 4th Class Specialist with the U.S. Army serving from Sept. 1969 to 1971. He was employed as a draftsman for Bassett Furniture for a number of years. Randy was an avid reader especially of the classics and the Bible. Although he didn't watch television, he had an extensive collection of DVDs. He especially liked old westerns, science fiction, and horror movies. He was a loving uncle who will be dearly missed by all those who loved him. Those left to cherish his memory are his niece, Dawn C. Abernathy and husband, Bradley, of Conover; nephews, Darren K. Cloninger of Salisbury, Devin K. Cloninger and wife, Shawna, of Conover; great-niece, Clara Hailey of Conover; great-nephews, Tanner Abernathy of Conover, Holden Abernathy of Conover, Trexler Cloninger of Salisbury, Deacon Cloninger of Salisbury, Elijah Hailey of Shelby, Quinn Cloninger of Conover; and great-great nephew, Azariah Etheridge of Conover. A memorial service to celebrate Randy's life will be held Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
2:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
1:15PM-1:45PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
