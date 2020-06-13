Hunsucker, Joyce Lynn Williams

February 6, 1955 - June 10, 2020 Joyce Lynn Williams Hunsucker, 65, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home. Born Feb, 6, 1955, she was the daughter of Vanda Ray (Dan) Williams and Della Mae Goble Williams. Joyce was a charter member of Tri City Baptist Church in Conover. She served as president of Williams Wood Carving out of Hickory. Joyce loved spending time with her American Saddlebred horses, where she won many medals and awards. Surviving her are brother, Tony Williams and wife, Diana of Hickory; and nieces and nephews, Leslie Christy, Randy Lail, Shawn Williams, Danny Williams, Steven Williams, Lindsey Huffman, Michael Riley, Ashley McNeely, and Josh Williams. Preceding her in death are her parents, two sisters, Brenda Lail and Debbie Riley; brother, Dennis Williams; and nephew, Chad Lail. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, June 15, at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.