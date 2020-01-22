STATESVILLE Carolyn Sigmon Hunsucker, 84, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Luther Fred Sigmon Jr., and Lola Mae Morrow Sigmon. Carolyn retired from BellSouth in Charlotte. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One of her greatest joys was singing in her church choir. In addition to her husband, Paul W. Hunsucker, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Douglas Hunsucker. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carol Hipps and husband, Norman, Rhona Houser; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont, with the Rev. Dennis Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service. Condolences may be sent to the Hunsucker family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3214 Catawba St., Claremont, NC 28610. The Hunsucker family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
