CONOVER Phyllis Jo Pegram Hull, 85, of Conover, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her residence. Jo was born May 12, 1934, in Claremont, and was the daughter of Henry and Eula Pegram. She was a member at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Claremont. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Hull; sons, Kermit Allen Craig Hull and Keith Hull; brothers, Troyt, Bryant, Clyde, Richard and Hurbert Pegram; and sisters, Rogers and Creola Pegram, and Johnsie Flowers. Jo is survived by her son, Eric Hull and wife, Cindy; daughters, Debarah Free, Moneika Hull Jones and husband, Brian; granddaughters, Aleighsha Butler, Erica Hull, and Krystle, Kim and Cora Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Amari Hull, Kensely, Jermiah, Jihmear, Janiyah; and special friends, Patricia Shuford Clark, Rick Young and Jimmy Church and wife, Judy. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Hull family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.