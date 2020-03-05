November 2, 1946 - March 3, 2020 Peggy Church Hulick, 73, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after courageously battling thymus cancer and congestive heart failure. She was born in Cleveland County, Nov. 2, 1946, to the late Fredrick "Bill" Church and Mary Nanny Justice Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Justice and Ron Church; and sister, Vickey Church Grayson. Peggy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wilson G. Hulick; brother, Donnie Church and wife, Karen, of Shelby; sister-in-law, Loretta Justice from Belwood; brother-in-law- and sister-in-law, Mike and Mary Riter of Goldsboro. She also leaves behind eight cherished nieces and nephews, and their families, and Butterbean, her beloved pet. Peggy graduated from Shelby High School and received a BA from Greensboro College and an MA from ASU in special education. She taught in various public school systems in North Carolina, Texas and Saudi Arabia. She participated in several women's groups in the Hickory area. She was a member of St. Luke's UMC and the Agape Sunday school class. She was also a member of P.E.O. Women's Philanthropic Organization. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at St. Luke's UMC with the Rev. Joe Westfall and Monica Childers officiating. The family will receive friends in the church parlor, following the service. Members of the P.E.O. Women's Group are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.E.O. Women's Group, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312-2899; and St. Luke's UMC, 52 16th Ave., NW, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com