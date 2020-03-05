November 2, 1946 - March 3, 2020 Peggy Church Hulick, 73, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after courageously battling thymus cancer and congestive heart failure. She was born in Cleveland County, Nov. 2, 1946, to the late Fredrick "Bill" Church and Mary Nanny Justice Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Justice and Ron Church; and sister, Vickey Church Grayson. Peggy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wilson G. Hulick; brother, Donnie Church and wife, Karen, of Shelby; sister-in-law, Loretta Justice from Belwood; brother-in-law- and sister-in-law, Mike and Mary Riter of Goldsboro. She also leaves behind eight cherished nieces and nephews, and their families, and Butterbean, her beloved pet. Peggy graduated from Shelby High School and received a BA from Greensboro College and an MA from ASU in special education. She taught in various public school systems in North Carolina, Texas and Saudi Arabia. She participated in several women's groups in the Hickory area. She was a member of St. Luke's UMC and the Agape Sunday school class. She was also a member of P.E.O. Women's Philanthropic Organization. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at St. Luke's UMC with the Rev. Joe Westfall and Monica Childers officiating. The family will receive friends in the church parlor, following the service. Members of the P.E.O. Women's Group are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.E.O. Women's Group, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312-2899; and St. Luke's UMC, 52 16th Ave., NW, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

