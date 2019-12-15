HICKORY Harold "Dean" Hughes, 85, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Sept. 6, 1934 in Marion, he was the son of the late Fuce Henry Hughes and Lillian Hester Taylor Hughes. Dean was a good and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who was loved and admired by all. Dean served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 with tours of duty in Japan and Korea. A long-time member of Highland United Methodist Church, Dean retired from a career in the insurance business. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid golfer. Dean is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris Hughes; son, Larry D. Hughes and wife, Nancy, of Charlotte; daughter, Rebecca H. Hardy and husband, Charles, of Hickory; brothers, Willie M. Hughes of Asheville, Bobby J. Hughes and wife, Dorothy, of Williston, Fla., Johnny E. Hughes and wife, Carol, of Marion, and Richard W. Hughes and wife, Ann, of Marion; sister, Doris H. Morgan of Marion; grandchildren, Erin H. Cox and husband, Ryan, of Greenville, N.C., Megan H. Kilby and husband, Brent. of Wilkesboro, Dr. Samuel K. Hughes and wife, Elizabeth, of Winston-Salem, Nicole H. Simmons and husband, Taylor, of Charlotte, and Rachel I. Hardy of Hickory; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Luke Kilby, and Marshall, Emily and Spencer Cox. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Highland United Methodist Church in Hickory with the Rev. Roy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the We Care Fund, c/o Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th St. Place NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to the Hughes family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Hughes family.
