Bonnie Hughes CLAREMONT Bonnie Williamson Hughes, 78, of Claremont passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. The Hughes family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

