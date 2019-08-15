Bonnie Hughes CLAREMONT Bonnie Williamson Hughes, 78, of Claremont passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. The Hughes family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.