Huggins, Patricia Jo Tillery

Patricia Jo Tillery Huggins, 83, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Pat was born April 6, 1937, to the late Clarence Elbert and Gladys Ousley Tillery in Knox County, Tenn. She attended Carson Newman University and graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University. Pat was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden, and worked as the Director of Childcare at First Baptist Church. Pat was the Childcare Director of First Baptist Church in Graham, before moving to Maiden, in the late 70’s. She cherished her time working with children. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by one son, John Alan Huggins. Pat is survived by her beloved husband, Hal Moore Huggins Jr., of the home; son, Joe Hal Huggins; two daughters, Joan Huggins Shannon, and Jane Huggins Endicott; four grandchildren, Thomas Joseph Huggins, Jackson Hal Huggins, Samuel Robert Endicott, and Elizabeth Moore Endicott; and many other cherished relatives and friends. The Huggins family will received friends Friday, May 29, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m., in the chapel at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. The Rev. Eddie Andrews officiated. Interment will be held at 1 p.m., today (Saturday, May 30), at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the Huggins family requests memorials be made to one of Pat's favorite charities, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, www.donate.imaginationlibrary.com.; or Friends of the Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764. www.friendsofthesmokies.org.
