CLAREMONT Robert Steven Huffstetler, 47, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. No services are scheduled at this time. The Huffstetler family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremations in Conover.
