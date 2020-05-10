March 29, 1961 - May 6, 2020 Teresa Rene' Huffman, 60, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. She was born March 29, 1960, in Catawba County to the late Harmon Leo McRary and Polly Sue Sears McRary. Rene' was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Rene' was bold, sassy, and beautiful inside and out. She was loved by so many for her drive, compassion, and love. She loved leopard print, her friends and family, laying in the sun, the wind in her hair but most of all, she loved her daughter. The impact she made on those she loved is beyond measure. Her memory will forever live on through each soul she touched. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Huffman. Survivors include her daughter, Theia Wheeler and husband, Daniel, of Newton; brother, Randy McRary and wife, Marsha, of Granite Falls; stepgranddaughter, Presley Wheeler; niece, Carla Yoder; nephew, Tracy McRary and wife, Sandy; great-nephew, Cole McCrary; in-laws, Eddie and Julia English; niece, Kara English; and nephew, Cody English. Rene' will lie-in-state Monday, May 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, at 2 p.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The Revs. Tom Hunter and Eric Lane will be officiating the service. Honorary pallbearers include Rhonda Lamm, Anita Fowler, Anita Miles, Robin Roseman, Donna McKinley, and Amy Crouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4948 Burns Rd., Granite Falls, NC, 28630. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
