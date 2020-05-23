Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CATAWBA AND WEST CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES... AT 947 PM EDT, LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE WAS AT 102.2 FEET. ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 102.00 FEET. MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 103.00 FEET. FORECAST: LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE LEVEL WILL CONTINUE TO FALL. IMPACTS: AT 102.0 FEET...NUISANCE FLOODING OF LOW-LYING ARES INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT-LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING. * FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS, PROJECTIONS, OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829-5253. * RESIDENTS ALONG LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE SHOULD CONTACT CATAWBA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TO UPDATE THEIR CONTACT INFORMATION USING THE FOLLOWING DIRECT LINK TO THEIR COMMUNITY ALERT SYSTEM WEB PAGE AT: WWW.CATAWBACOUNTYNC.GOV/ONLINE-SERVICES/COMMUNITY-ALERT-SYSTEM/ PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS, FISHERMEN, KAYAKERS, AND OTHER LAKE USERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DURING ELEVATED LAKE LEVELS AND DOWNSTREAM RELEASES. AVOID AREAS ALONG THE STREAM BELOW DAMS RELEASING WATER. STAY WEATHER AWARE, MONITOR LAKE LEVELS CLOSELY, AND HEED GUIDANCE FROM LOCAL OFFICIALS AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT.