HICKORY Joyce Madaris Huffman, 91 of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Trinity Village in Hickory. Born in Catawba County, June 12, 1928, she was the daughter of William Clinton and Ada Lee Cordell Madaris. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Huffman; three brothers; two sisters; one grandson and an infant great-grandson. She was a graduate of the class of 1945, at Hickory High School, and also attended Lenoir Rhyne College for one year. Joyce was a member of First Advent Christian Church. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Pope and husband, Steve, of Hickory; sons, Bill Huffman of Hickory and David Huffman and wife, Sherry, of Hickory; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at First Advent Christian Church. The funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m., at First Advent Christian Church with the Rev. John Roller officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to First Advent Christian Church, 1941 North Center St., Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
