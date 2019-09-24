CONOVER Joyce Irene Killian Huffman, 74, of Conover, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory after years of declining health. Born July 2, 1945, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Andrew Huffman and Beulah Hazel Smyre Huffman. Joyce was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church of Hickory and was more of a mother than grandmother to her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, William Dean Huffman; a son, Brian Andrew Huffman of Conover; two granddaughters, Meagan Hersman of Newton, Andrea Huffman; and one great-granddaughter, Molly Hersman. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Hickory, with the Rev. David Ziehr officiating. Condolences may be sent to the Huffman family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Huffman family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
POWELL'S STUMP GRINDING & TREE SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck Call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard.
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY