CONOVER Joyce Irene Killian Huffman, 74, of Conover, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory after years of declining health. Born July 2, 1945, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Andrew Huffman and Beulah Hazel Smyre Huffman. Joyce was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church of Hickory and was more of a mother than grandmother to her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, William Dean Huffman; a son, Brian Andrew Huffman of Conover; two granddaughters, Meagan Hersman of Newton, Andrea Huffman; and one great-granddaughter, Molly Hersman. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Hickory, with the Rev. David Ziehr officiating. Condolences may be sent to the Huffman family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Huffman family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.