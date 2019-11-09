HICKORY Jerry Donald Huffman, 87, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, after a period of declining health from dementia and Alzheimer's. He was born Oct. 17, 1932, to the late Lawrence V. Huffman and Lottie Estelle Herman Huffman in Catawba County. Donald was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. He dedicated 39 1/2 years of service to Shuford Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Bolick; and three brothers, Clarence, Winford, and Morris Ray Huffman. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Annie Setzer Huffman of the home; daughter, Denise Shook and husband, Michael, of Conover; sons, Kevin Huffman and wife, Darlene, of Hickory, Mike Huffman and wife, Amy, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; granddaughter, Kim Demetroules and husband, George of Lake Worth, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Luciana Demetroules of Lake Worth; great-grandson, Evan Demetroules of Lake Worth; a number of nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Sparky. A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m., at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. Pastor David Ziehr and Vicar Sean Baker will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; and Pink Heals NC, Foothills Chapter, 5850 George Hildebran School Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be left at www.hickorfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
