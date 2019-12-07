CONOVER Eva "Iris" Huffman, 74, of Conover passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Iris's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family will receive friends following the service. The Huffman family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
