CONOVER Eva "Iris" Huffman, 74, of Conover passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Iris's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family will receive friends following the service. The Huffman family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.