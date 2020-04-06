July 19, 1942 - April 4, 2020 Helen Hicks Huffman, 77, went to be with her Lord, Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a period of declining health. Helen was born Sunday, July 19, 1942, to the late John Hicks and late Rosie Hicks. Helen was a faithful church member at First Baptist Church of Hildebran. She was married, April 15, 1967, to the late George Lee Huffman Jr. Helen and George had two sons, Christopher Allen Huffman and Kevin Lee Huffman. She was a committed wife, mother, grandmother, and most of all, Christian. She loved her church and family deeply. Helen especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to bake, shop and go on long walks. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Huffman Jr.; brothers, Eddie Hicks, and James Lowman; and sisters, Mary Parker and Linda Nelson. In addition to her two sons, Helen is survived by her brother, Billy Lowman; two daughters-in-law, Dionn Huffman and Penni Huffman; five grandchildren, Brandon Huffman, Olivia Huffman, Abigail Poovey, Emma Huffman, and Finley Huffman; and one great-grandchild, Arya Huffman. She also had many nieces and nephews. Due to current regulations, a private graveside service for immediate family only, will be held at the church cemetery with Pastor Ron Arndt officiating. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hildebran, 8831 Old Hwy. 10, Hildebran, NC 28637. Anyone that would like to send a condolence card to the family, may mail them to Heritage Funeral Service at 1507 Main St. E, Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
