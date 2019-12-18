HICKORY Earl Thomas Huffman, 81, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Duke Medical Center, in Durham. Earl was born Dec. 23, 1937, to the late Melvin and Olivia Huffman in Hickory. He was preceded in death by an infant son, and is survived by his loving wife, Gail Huffman; his children, Michael Huffman and Kimberley Claman (Dan); his brother, Carroll Huffman (Jane); and four grandchildren, Olivia Seeley (Stephen), Thomas Huffman, and Nikos and Rocket Claman. Earl graduated from Hickory High School in 1956. He honorably served in the United States Army at Fort Gordon, Ga., and was employed for 32 years by Norfolk Southern Railway, before retiring due to an illness in 1996. Earl enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to fun vacations with them. He was an avid softball player for his church team and enjoyed music of all kinds. Thanks to a generous organ donor, Earl was a recipient of a bilateral lung transplant in 2005 and survived a remarkable 14 years. Earl exemplified courage, inspired those who knew him, and graciously donated his body for research to the Duke Anatomical Gift Program so that others might benefit from his experience. The family welcomes you to join them to celebrate Earl's life, Sunday, Dec. 29, for visitation between 2:30 and 3:45 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Rd. in Taylorsville. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor, or making a donation in Earl's memory to Friendship Lutheran Church or an organization of choice. Condolences may be sent at www.adamsfunerals.com. Courtesy of Adams Funeral Home and cremation services of Taylorsville.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
Catawba Valley Gutters THE Original K-GUARD GUTTER GUARDS Clog Free For Life FREE Estimates 828-465-2955 catawbavalleygutters.com
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.