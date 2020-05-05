June 10, 1950 - May 3, 2020 Clyde Russel Huffman, 69, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson. Born June 10, 1950, he was the son of the late Minnie Huffman. A member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, he was a retired supervisor for the City of Newton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Huffman, Daniel Huffman and Earl Wright; and sister, Betty Jean Mull. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Paulette Bryan Huffman; son, Charles Bryan and wife, Linda; brother, Louie Wright; sisters, Evelyn Gantt, Pearl Lowman and Linda Faye Hersom; and grandchildren, Chloe, Luke, and Vivian Bryan. A celebration of his life is tentatively planned for Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastor Mike Stone officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, Food Pantry, 9379 NC Hwy 127 N, Hickory, NC 28601. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
