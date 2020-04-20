November 22, 1948 - April 17, 2020 Clyde Edgar "Ed" Huffman, 71, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020, at Hickory Village Memory Care. No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be sent to the Huffman family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.
