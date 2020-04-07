February 15, 1942 - April 5, 2020 Charles Lee Huffman of Hickory, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence. Born Feb. 15, 1942, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Charles Jones Huffman and Myrtle H. Huffman of Hickory. Charles was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Brenda W. Huffman of the home; son, Chuck Huffman of Griffin, Ga.; daughter, Crystal Baumgarner of Hickory; grandsons, Josh Baumgarner of Ellendale, Justin Baumgarner of Hickory, and Bradley Huffman of Atlanta, Ga.; three great-grandsons, Lane, Cade, and Barrett Baumgarner, all of Ellendale; stepdaughter, Kathy Dugger of Conover; and stepgrandsons, Derek Blackwell of Greensboro, Tyler Price of Hickory, and Josh Roberts of Lenoir. A private graveside service will be held at a later date with Pastor Phil Chapman officiating, due to the current coronavirus. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
