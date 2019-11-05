HICKORY Carol Dean Huffman, 84, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Carolina Caring, surrounded by his family. Born Aug. 14, 1935, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late John L. Huffman and Edna Winkler Huffman. He retired from the Hickory Post Office after 38 years of dedicated service. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an airman first class air police. In addition to his parents, Carol was preceded in death by four brothers, Jay Huffman, Frances Huffman, Glenn Huffman and infant brother, Bobby Huffman; and two sisters, Norma Whisnant, Rachel Mays. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Sherry Davis Huffman; three sons, Casey Huffman and wife, Kerri, Rick Huffman and wife, Teresa, Jeff Huffman and wife, Bobbi, and stepson, Scott Pope and wife, Courtney; seven grandchildren, Kourtney, Justin, Kadie, Cody, Caitlin, August and Anderson; two great-grandsons, Warren and Dean. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Roy Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at Catawba Funeral Home from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to Highland United Methodist Church at 1020 12th St. Pl. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Huffman family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
