HICKORY Betty Little Huffman, 90, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Born Nov. 12, 1928, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Clyde M. Little and Viola Sells Little. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Volunteering was a big part of Betty's life. She worked with Meals on Wheels and was a charter member of Catawba Valley Medical Center Auxiliary, where she worked in the gift shop and received the award for 1,000 hours of volunteer work. Betty did practically every job available at Miller's Lutheran Church. She was active in her circle for 65 years, taught Sunday school, Bible school, and cooked for many church meals. Her hobbies included needlepoint, sewing (especially for her daughter), cooking (was famous for her persimmon pudding and rhubarb pies) and decorating for the holidays. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she went "all out" for her Christmas decorations. Betty spent her life in dedication to her family and her church. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dolan L. Huffman of the home; daughter, Diane Brannon of Hickory; son, Lanny Huffman and wife, Joan, of Hickory; and grandchildren, Robert Brannon, his wife, Lisa, and their children, Matthew, Jack and Andrew of Alexandria, Va., Meredith Huffman, her children, Nicolas and Amelia of Lexington, S.C., and Madison Huffman of Cayce, S.C. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at Miller's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Todd Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Miller's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Betty Little Huffman and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
