VIEWMONT Allie Hefner Huffman, 100, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Brian Center in Viewmont. She was born Dec. 20, 1918, to the late Herbert Lee Hefner and Gertie Ida Little Hefner in Catawba County. Allie was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She worked many years in the textile industry and retired from Holly Farms Chicken. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Huffman; brothers, Roy, Fred and Wade Hefner; and sisters, Della Stinson and Essie Weaver. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Charles Huffman (Doris) of Conover; daughter, Shirley Hefner (friend, Dennis Back) of Conover; grandchildren, Donna Sigmon (Terry) of Conover, Sharon Smith (Shannon) of Claremont, Janet Barger (friend, Stacey Bowman) of Hickory, Dennis Huffman of Newton, Jayln Whelch; great-grandchildren, Whitney Sigmon (fiancé, Ryan Terry), Ashleigh Barger, Allison Barger, Emily Huffman; great-great grandchildren, Carter Watson, Brayden McMurray; and brother-in-law, Arthur (Boone) Huffman. A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. Pastor Mark Seaman will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2160 35th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.