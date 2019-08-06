SALISBURY Donald Lyle Hudson, 80, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Novant Health Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, after a period of declining health. He was born in Catawba County, July 26, 1939, the son of the late Lyle and Hazel McCall Hudson. Donald was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Hickory, and a current member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Salisbury. He worked at MDI for 25 years and retired from Hickory Chair after 20 years of service. He is survived by his sister, Hazel Proctor; nephew, Doug Proctor and wife, Julie; nephew, Jeff Proctor and wife, Kristi; great-nieces, Payton Proctor, Candice Stiller and husband, Corey, and Brittany Adams and husband, Spencer, all of Salisbury; great-nephew, Hobie Proctor and wife, Chesley, of Lexington, N.C., and a great-great-niece, Piper Adams of Salisbury. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The funeral service will held Thursday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeffery Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park with Masonic rites. Online Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.