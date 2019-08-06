SALISBURY Donald Lyle Hudson, 80, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Novant Health Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, after a period of declining health. He was born in Catawba County, July 26, 1939, the son of the late Lyle and Hazel McCall Hudson. Donald was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Hickory, and a current member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Salisbury. He worked at MDI for 25 years and retired from Hickory Chair after 20 years of service. He is survived by his sister, Hazel Proctor; nephew, Doug Proctor and wife, Julie; nephew, Jeff Proctor and wife, Kristi; great-nieces, Payton Proctor, Candice Stiller and husband, Corey, and Brittany Adams and husband, Spencer, all of Salisbury; great-nephew, Hobie Proctor and wife, Chesley, of Lexington, N.C., and a great-great-niece, Piper Adams of Salisbury. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The funeral service will held Thursday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeffery Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park with Masonic rites. Online Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.

