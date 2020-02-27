April 17, 1987 - February 21, 2020 Brandon Lee Hudson of Granite Falls passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Keisha Bolick. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family.
Service information
3:00PM
