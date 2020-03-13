Louise Hoyle December 29, 1932 - March 10, 2020 Louise Lee Hoyle, 87, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born Dec. 29, 1932 in Catawba County to the late Glenn and Allie Loftin Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny M. Hoyle; and brother, G.C. Lee Jr. Louise was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Catawba and the United Methodist Women. She loved cooking, feeding her family, shopping and traveling. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Morris Hoyle (Melinda) of Vale, Reggie Hoyle (Donna) of Claremont; daughter, Tammi Drum (Johnny) of Catawba; brothers, Doug Lee (Peggy) of Catawba and Terry Lee (Rita) of Conover; sisters, Marcella Wike of Sherrills Ford, Elaine Martin of Catawba, Janice Bumgarner (Doug) of Terrell and Vickie Bryant (Ray) of Catawba; grandchildren, Kevin Hoyle, Bryan Hoyle, Kristen Prestwood (Josh), Jennifer Sharpe (Marty), Glenn Drum (Whitney), Brandi Queen (Josh), Dustin Martin (Lucy), Caleb Hoyle, Brooke Eades (Tyler), William Setzer (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Nathan Hoyle, Makayla Hoyle, Madalyn Sharpe, Alice Sharpe, Ruth Sharpe, Mason Prestwood, Scarlett Prestwood, Penelope Prestwood, Everly Drum, Elisha Queen, Ethan Queen, McKinleigh Martin, Maddux Martin, Cora Eades, Ethan Hoyle, Jeremiah Hoyle, Austin Setzer and Weston Setzer. A service to celebrate Louise's life will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m., at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Rev. John Love will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are, Kevin Hoyle, Bryan Hoyle, Glenn Drum, Caleb Hoyle, Dustin Martin, Elisha Queen, Ethan Queen and Nathan Hoyle Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd., Catawba, NC 28609; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
11:00AM
4945 Sherrills Ford Rd.
Catawba, NC 28609
9:45AM-10:45AM
4945 Sherrills Ford Rd.
Catawba, NC 28609
