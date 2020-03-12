December 29, 1932 - March 10, 2020 Louise Lee Hoyle, 87, of Catawba passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

Service information

Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Center United Methodist Church
4945 Sherrills Ford Rd.
Catawba, NC 28609
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
9:45AM-10:45AM
Center United Methodist Church
4945 Sherrills Ford Rd.
Catawba, NC 28609
