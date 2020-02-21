May 12, 1928 - February 19, 2020 "He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" Micah 6:8 Thomas Early Howard died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels Retirement Community in Newton. His family and closest friends were privileged to share the grace and light of his final hours with him. Tommy was born May 12, 1928, in Terrell. He was the son and youngest child of the late Troy Flake and Vagie Sherrill Howard. He served overseas as a driver and mechanic in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952. Tommy was a life-long Methodist; raised in Rehobeth U.M.C. in Terrell. Later he joined First U.M.C. in Newton, where he enjoyed active fellowship with the Parker Sunday School Class with his wife of 65 years, Patricia. Tommy met Patricia at the Balls Creek Campground after he returned from his army service. Camp-meeting time continued as a treasured tradition each and every August. Tommy spent his working years as a plumber, primarily in the family business, Love Plumbing and Heating. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Lee Howard and his sister, Betty Jo Brown. Tommy is survived by his wife, Patricia Love Moose Howard; two daughters, Terri Anne Hintz and husband, Rob, and Jeannie Beth Symonds and husband, Michael; and his three cherished granddaughters, Hannah Katherine Sox, Haley Beth Symonds and Kristen Paige Symonds. A funeral service for Thomas Early Howard will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Terrell with the Rev. Michael Rich, pastor of Rehobeth U.M.C., and Pastor Fred Thompson officiating. A committal service will be led by Pastor Thompson at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. A visitation will be held at Rehobeth U.M.C. from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Howard family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
"Turn Old Into New" Brooks Custom Upsholstery Reupholster * Refinish * Custom Built * Residential * Pool *Patio Free Estimates * 50+ Years Experience David - 828-228-5309 Dwight - 828-514-8264 or 828-464-1573
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859