CATAWBA Robin Mechelle Loftin Howard, 56, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Atrium Health in Lincolnton. Mechelle was born Aug. 27, 1962, in Catawba County, to Lou Mayhew Loftin and the late Theodore Davis Loftin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Charles Howard; brother, Michael Loftin; and niece, Christina Clark. Survivors include mother, Lou Mayhew Loftin of Catawba; sister-in-law, Dawn Loftin of Newton; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Jeremy Smathers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Howard family.
