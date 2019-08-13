Richard C. Howard Jr. CONOVER Richard Charles Howard Jr., 81, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Richard was born Oct. 11, 1937, in Schley County, Ga., to the late Richard C. Howard and Cleo Jenkins Howard. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Stanfield. He was a loving husband and father. Richard enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hiking, camping and gardening. He was very involved in church, teaching Sunday school and telling others about Jesus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Angeline Russell. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley George Howard of the home; son, Eric Howard and wife, Marie, of Chester, Va.; two daughters, Tanya Turbeville and husband, Gene, of Newton, Allison Savage and husband, Jared, of Wake Forest; and grandchildren, Drew Turbeville, Nathan Howard, Grant Turbeville, Wynston Savage, Camden Savage, Alycia Howard, and Kristen Perkins and husband, Josiah. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Jeff Valentine officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 2:45 p.m., home prior to the service. Burial will be in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanfield, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Howard family.

