CONOVER Douglas "Doug" Sidney Howard, 81, of Conover, was called to his heavenly home, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born March 22, 1938, in Elberton County, Ga., Doug was the son of the late Thomas Willie Howard and Mildred Louise Johnson Howard. Doug graduated from Fred T. Foard High School in 1957. He was the owner/operator of Doug's Upholstery and Fabric. An active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover for over 60 years, he served as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer. Doug was a member of the Lutheran Laymen's League and usher corp. He was a longtime member of the Conover Lions Club where he had served as both president and secretary. Doug was instrumental with the organizing of the West Hickory VIP Lions Club, where he had served as a guiding lion and president for two years. As deputy district governor under District Governor Shaw Brown, he served the District of 31B of Lions Clubs. He was awarded the Melvin Jones and Jack Stickey awards and served as region and zone chairman as well as various committee chairmanships. Doug was a member of the Catawba County Association of the Blind and the St. John's Lutheran Church Blind Mission Group. He also was active in the Newton Morning Out Club and Newton Seniors Club. Doug was an avid bowler, winning numerous trophies in his earlier years. He enjoyed fishing and won a number of trophies with the Lions VIP Fishing Tournaments. Doug also enjoyed miniature golf and had won awards with the Lions VIP Golf Tournaments held in Salisbury. He also enjoyed trips to the beach and mountains, especially the Lutheran Laymen's League Weekend to Camp Linn Haven in Linville. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his sister, Gwen Howard Thomas, and his brother, Larry Joe Howard. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Doris Putnam Howard of the home; daughters, Rosanne H. Hallisey and husband, Tim, of Marietta, Ga., and Lori H. Young and husband, Chuck, of Connelly Springs; son, Douglas Scott Howard of Newton; sister, Juanell H. Cook of Connelly Springs; brother, T. Gerald Howard and wife, Louise, of Hickory; granddaughters, Emily Hallisey of Huntsville, Ala., and Karen Y. Bynum and husband, Michael, of Yorktown, Va.; great-grandsons, Lucas and Isaac Bynum; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Concordia Lutheran Church with the Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, prior to the service. Members of the Lutheran Laymen's League will serve as pallbearers. Condolences may be sent to the Howard family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Catawba County Association for the Blind, 480 17th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. The Howard family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
