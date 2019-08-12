HICKORY Winifred Bryan Hovey died peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Born April 27, 1919, in Asheville, she was the daughter of the late William Walter Bryan and Geraldine Jones Bryan. She attended Greensboro College for Women and received a business degree from High Point College. Her husband of 58 years, George D. Hovey Sr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, George D. Hovey Jr. and wife, Kay, of Cornelius, Lynn Hovey Walker of Hickory, and Bryan E. Hovey and wife, Carol, of Concord; six grandsons, George D. Hovey III, Carl B. Hovey, Jason G. Hovey, Nathaniel B. Hovey, David H. Walker and Jonathan H. Walker and wife, Mallary; two great-grandchildren, Rose Stewart Walker and George Philip Walker; two stepgrandchildren, Miles W. Cottom and Holly C. Cottom; and a number of nieces and nephews. Winnie was a charter member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and held different leadership positions over the years. She was a past president of the Service League of Hickory. The arts community was important to her and she supported a number organizations but she had a special love for the Hickory Choral Society and the Hickory Community Theatre. In 2011, at age of 92, she won the American Volunteer contest sponsored by the Meals on Wheels Association of America for her 30 years volunteer service to the Catawba County Meals on Wheels. Winnie was known for her wonderful sense of humor and a genuine love for other people. She had friends of all ages who enjoyed visiting with her until the end of her life. Winnie and George were avid travelers and visited countries all over the world. She loved and appreciated the beauty of nature, especially the mountains and the beaches of North Carolina. She learned to sail and became an excellent sailor with her husband. They particularly enjoyed sailing their boat in the North Carolina waterways and the Bahamas. The family wants to especially thank Winnie's excellent caregivers: Linda Goode, Brenda Brown, Ollie Rhinehardt and Teressia Bowman whose loving care enriched her life. A memorial service conducted by the Rev. Joe Westfall will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16. The family will receive friends in the family life center, after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Catawba County Social Services "Meals on Wheels" c/o Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, P.O. Box 207, Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family.
