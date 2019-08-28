CONOVER Sylvia May Saunders Houston, 77, of Conover passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. A graveside service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m., at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The Houston family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

