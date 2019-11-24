CONOVER Mary Jo Sigmon Houston, 89, of Conover passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn. She was born Sept. 18, 1930, to the late John Lawrence Sigmon and Jenni Maude Sigmon. Mary Jo was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover and enjoyed crocheting, flowers and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Richard Dickson Houston; brothers, Norman Sigmon, Guy Sigmon, Fred Sigmon and Harold Sigmon; sisters, Rena Eckard, Winnie Houston, Ila McCain and Katie Miller; granddaughter, Raven Dietz; and son-in-law, Lloyd Abbott. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Steven Houston and wife, Susan, of Conover; daughter, Carol Houston Abbott of Conover; grandchildren, Nigel and Sally Alexander, Gavin Houston, Master Sgt. Jason and Terri Day and Brent Day; and great-grandchild, Mason Day. A service to celebrate Mary Jo's life will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Kevin Graudin and Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends November 25, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Alzheimer's Association-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Condolences may be sent to the Houston family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Houston family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.