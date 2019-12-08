HICKORY John Joseph Hourihan Jr., 83, of Hickory passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Trinity Village. Born Jan. 7, 1936, in San Diego, Calif., he was the son of the late John Joseph Hourihan Sr., and Elva Mary Manogue Hourihan. John was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Being a kidney transplant recipient, John enjoyed participating in the Transplant Games every year. Survivors include his wife, Clarene Funderburk Hourihan of the home; two children, Darrin Michael Hourihan and wife, Donna, of Conover and Karen Hourihan Johnson and husband, James, of Mint Hill; and two grandsons, Joseph Johnson and Zachary Johnson, both of Mint Hill. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Viewmont Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Andrew Rawls officiating. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 4701 Hedgemore Dr., Suite 810, Charlotte, NC 28209. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Hourihan family. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
