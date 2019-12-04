HICKORY Mary Hostetter, the former Mary Blake Whitener, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, following an extended illness. Born Jan. 4, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Eula Bolch and Dallas R. Whitener, both of Hickory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Swatzel; three brothers, Alfred P. Whitener, Gordon Whitener, Jacob W. Whitener; and two sisters, Gladys Sigmon and Rebecca Drum. Mary was a graduate of Grace Hospital School of Nursing, a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory, and a volunteer American Red Cross nurse for many years. Mary was a loving, devoted mother who is survived in death by a son, Thomas L. Swatzel III and wife, Susie, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; a daughter, MaryBe McMillan and husband, Mark Lindblad, of Cary; and a grand-daughter, Hayley Swatzel of Murrells Inlet. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, 801 17th St. Dr. NW in Hickory, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. A celebration of her life will follow at First Baptist Church of Hickory, 339 2nd Ave. NW, at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors afterward at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or First Baptist Church Bereavement Fund, 339 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Hostetter family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
